Plane Drops Off Passenger Screaming 'Stop the Plane'

(Newser) – A Delta flight from Los Angeles to Nashville had to divert to Albuquerque, New Mexico, when a passenger rushed the cockpit. Other passengers and a flight attendant wrestled the passenger to the ground. In video posted to social media, the quick-thinking flight attendant can be heard saying, “that’s a no-no," CBS Los Angeles reports. (See one clip of the aftermath here.) The passenger can be heard wailing, over and over, “stop the plane.” The plane did stop, and the man was taken into custody.

All 162 passengers and six crew members were safe and uninjured when the plane landed in New Mexico, although there were stuck for hours waiting for a ride the rest of the way to Tennessee. Delta released a statement commending the passengers for their actions, saying the plane “landed without incident,” per CNN. The Albuquerque office of the FBI posted on Twitter that there was no threat to the public, Reuters reports. (There’s been a spike in incidents on planes lately so bad that some airlines have stopped serving alcohol.)