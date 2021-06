Passengers Take Down Man Who Threatened Delta Flight

(Newser) –

A planeload of people bound for Atlanta from Los Angeles had to take an unexpected detour to Oklahoma City, in the latest in a wave of in-flight violent incidents . A man on Delta Flight 1730 freaked out, made terroristic threats, and attacked a couple of flight attendants, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Another passenger tweeted that the man attempted to open the cockpit door, but authorities say that's not the case. An off-duty pilot helped subdue the unruly passenger, ABC News reports. Oklahoma City police, who have a suspect, Stephon Jamar Duncan, in custody, say the man was threatening to take the plane down.