A Ninja Attacked Army Special Ops Unit With a Sword

(Newser) – Some odd reports out of California are painting a bizarre picture of an attack on a US Army special operations unit--by a ninja. Or at least a man dressed as one. Per NPR, members of the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment were training at the Inyokern Airport in Kern County Sept. 18 when a man in a ninja costume approached the victim, who was smoking a cigarette late at night, and asked "Do you know who I am?" After the victim answered no, the man reportedly asked "Do you know where my family is?" When the victim answered no again, the suspect slashed at him with the katana-style sword.

After the slashing, the victim, identified as a sergeant, took off running and locked himself in an administrative building with a captain. Per Stars and Stripes, the suspect threw a large chunk of asphalt through a window of the building, striking the captain. At least one victim reportedly required stitches. The ninja, meanwhile, fled the scene before being spotted elsewhere, the Kern County Sheriff's Office said. Per their report, the suspect, identified as 35-year-old Gino Rivera, immediately resisted arrest and brandished the sword at deputies.

"Non-lethal projectile rounds were deployed but were ineffective. Rivera ran from deputies and deputies pursued. Rivera continued to disobey deputies’ commands and a taser was deployed. Rivera dropped the sword and deputies used control holds to take Rivera into custody," the report said. As the soldiers were treated at a local hospital, Rivera was booked on charges of attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, brandishing a weapon, brandishing a weapon with the intent to resist or prevent an arrest, vandalism, and obstruct/delay a peace officer in the discharge of their duties.