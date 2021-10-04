Some Resolution in Death of Murdaugh's Housekeeper

(Newser) – It's not a closed book yet, but one of the problematic cases swirling around Alex Murdaugh is being dealt with. A lawyer for the sons of Murdaugh's late housekeeper on Sunday said they will finally receive the money owed to them in connect with their mother's 2018 death. Gloria Satterfield died at age 57 in what was described as a trip-and-fall accident at Murdaugh's South Carolina home. A suit filed last month by sons Tony Satterfield and Brian Harriott claimed that Murdaugh said he would take care of them by suing himself to collect on his personal liability insurance policy, and that the sons should have been on the receiving end of $2.7 million in life insurance payouts.

They say they received nothing and were duped by Murdaugh and Corey Fleming, the lawyer that Murdaugh suggested represent them. Fleming and his firm, Moss, Kuhn, and Fleming, have now pledged to pay the sons all the legal fees and expenses they received as part of the settlements. The Post & Courier reports how much that amounts to was not publicly disclosed. Further, Fleming and his firm's malpractice insurance carrier will pay the sons their full policy limits.

Fleming "stepped forward and did the right thing," said the sons' attorney. Meanwhile, Gloria Satterfield's case remains open after the Hampton County coroner requested last month that it be reviewed, reports NBC News. "On the death certificate, the manner of death was ruled 'natural,' which is inconsistent with injuries sustained in a trip and fall accident," noted the coroner. (Read more Alex Murdaugh stories.)