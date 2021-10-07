Man Faces Charges After Punch by Woody Harrelson

(Newser) – Despite the fact that he was on the receiving end of a Woody Harrelson punch, a man who tangled with the actor at the rooftop bar of the Watergate Hotel is facing charges, DC police said. The two had a confrontation Wednesday night, WRC reports, after the man began taking photos of Harrelson and his daughter. Harrelson asked him to delete the photos, sparking an argument before the man lunged at the actor, trying to grab his neck, a witness told police. Harrelson then hit him in what police called self-defense. The man appeared to be intoxicated, a police spokesman said, per the Washington Post.

DC police said they're investigating and will release the man's name once he's charged. They said witnesses identified him as the aggressor in the clash. Harrelson, 60, is in Washington shooting a TV series on the Watergate scandal, including the break-in of Democratic offices at the Watergate in 1972. He plays Howard Hunt. The actor visited House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and others at the Capitol last week, per the Hill.