 
X

Man Faces Charges After Punch by Woody Harrelson

Police say the actor wasn't the aggressor in clash over taking photos
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted Oct 7, 2021 5:00 PM CDT
Punched by Woody Harrelson, Man Now Faces Charges in DC
Actor Woody Harrelson, left, walks through the US Capitol last week with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.   (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

(Newser) – Despite the fact that he was on the receiving end of a Woody Harrelson punch, a man who tangled with the actor at the rooftop bar of the Watergate Hotel is facing charges, DC police said. The two had a confrontation Wednesday night, WRC reports, after the man began taking photos of Harrelson and his daughter. Harrelson asked him to delete the photos, sparking an argument before the man lunged at the actor, trying to grab his neck, a witness told police. Harrelson then hit him in what police called self-defense. The man appeared to be intoxicated, a police spokesman said, per the Washington Post.

story continues below

DC police said they're investigating and will release the man's name once he's charged. They said witnesses identified him as the aggressor in the clash. Harrelson, 60, is in Washington shooting a TV series on the Watergate scandal, including the break-in of Democratic offices at the Watergate in 1972. He plays Howard Hunt. The actor visited House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and others at the Capitol last week, per the Hill. (Read more Woody Harrelson stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X