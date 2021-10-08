Abortions Resume in Texas After Judge Blocks Law

(Newser) – Abortions past six weeks of pregnancy have officially resumed in Texas following a federal judge's ruling that blocked the state's enforcement of the most restrictive abortion ban in the country. However, the New York Times reports the majority of the state's roughly two dozen abortion clinics had not started performing such abortions again as of Thursday. At least six had, or were preparing to, per the AP. "There’s actually hope from patients and from staff, and I think there’s a little desperation in that hope,” said Amy Hagstrom Miller, president of Whole Woman's Health, which operates four clinics in Texas. “Folks know this opportunity could be short-lived."

Indeed, a separate AP story looks at the question of how long a reprieve this might be for the pro-choice crowd. Texas has promised to appeal the case—a lawsuit filed by the Biden administration—to the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals, and whichever side loses there will likely appeal to the Supreme Court. Both of those courts have previously declined requests from abortion providers to suspend the ban's implementation until its constitutionality has been definitively ruled on by the courts, and one expert says the 5th Circuit is likely to rule in Texas' favor. It's not clear when those courts might be expected to weigh in on the coming appeals in this case. Texas' ban effectively prohibits abortions past about six weeks of pregnancy, or before many women know they're pregnant. (Read more Texas stories.)