(Newser) – Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Thursday an agreement has been reached with Republicans to extend the government's borrowing authority into December, temporarily averting a debt crisis. "We've reached agreement," Schumer announced as he opened the Senate, reports the AP. "Our hope is to get this done as soon as today." Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell had offered to accept a short-term extension on Wednesday, shortly before Republicans prepared to block legislation to suspend the debt limit until December of next year.

story continues below

The agreement sets the stage for a sequel of sorts in December, when Congress will again face pressing deadlines to fund the government and raise the debt limit before heading home for the holidays. McConnell and Senate Republicans have insisted that Democrats would have to go it alone to raise the debt ceiling and allow the Treasury to renew its borrowing so that the country could meet its financial obligations. Further, McConnell has insisted that Democrats use the same cumbersome legislative process called reconciliation that they used to pass a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill and have been employing to try to pass Biden’s $3.5 trillion measure to boost safety net, health, and environmental programs.

McConnell said in his offer Wednesday that Republicans would still insist that Democrats use the reconciliation process for a long-term debt-limit extension. However, he said Republicans are willing to "assist in expediting" that process, and in the meantime Democrats may use the normal legislative process to pass a short-term debt-limit extension with a fixed dollar amount to cover current spending levels into December. Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy's take: Assuming final details in the emergency legislation are in order, "for the next three months, we'll continue to make it clear that we are ready to continue to vote to pay our bills and Republicans aren't." McConnell: "This will moot Democrats' excuses about the time crunch they created and give the unified Democratic government more than enough time to pass stand-alone debt-limit legislation through reconciliation." (Read more debt limit stories.)