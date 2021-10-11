(Newser) – Monday is Columbus Day, though the term "politically fraught" is a common one used these days to describe the federal holiday. A look at its history, as well as views from supporters and critics:

Going away? Many states and municipalities have either ditched Columbus Day and replaced it with "Indigenous Peoples Day" or at least added the latter as a companion celebration, reports CNN, which lists the states that already have acted. States aren't obligated to observe federal holidays, the story notes.

Retailers: Many steer well clear of this holiday, unlike years ago when sales were the norm. Because Christopher Columbus is associated with colonialism and the destruction of native cultures, retailers don't want to get caught up in the "culture wars," per Axios. "I think this one is an easy one that they can just say, 'Hey, I'm just going to rename the sale or cancel the sale and not worry about it," says Katie Thomas of the management consulting firm Kearney.

Violent history: The very first Columbus Day sprang from ethnic violence, explains the Washington Post. President Benjamin Harrison proclaimed it a one-time holiday in 1892 after a mob in New Orleans killed 11 Italian immigrants accused (but not convicted) of killing the police chief. Harrison acted in part to placate the Italian government, as well as Italian American voters. His proclamation, originally intended to commemorate the 400th anniversary of Columbus' voyage, set the stage for the day to become an annual holiday in October.