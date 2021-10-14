Trump to Give Answers Under Oath in Lawsuit

(Newser) – A judge has ordered former President Donald Trump to testify under oath in a lawsuit over a clash between protesters and his security guards in 2015. The videotaped deposition will be taken Monday at Trump Tower, NBC reports, where the demonstrators say they were assaulted on the sidewalk. Bronx Supreme Court Justice Doris Gonzalez's order followed what an attorney for the plaintiffs called "years of the defendants' dilatory attempts to shield" Trump from having to testify. There was no immediate comment from Trump's lawyers.

The protest was held by four men of Mexican descent who were objecting to remarks Trump had made during his first presidential campaign about Latinos. They were wearing Ku Klux Klan suits, per the Washington Post. Trump Tower security guards came outside, took the signs from the men and shoved them, the suit says. One of the men said the head of security at the time, Keith Schiller, hit him in the head with his fist. Schiller says he was trying to clear the sidewalk and hit the demonstrator after being grabbed from behind.

Trump wasn't present for the confrontation, and he argued in 2016 that he shouldn't be deposed because he'd delegated the hiring and supervision of security guards. But the plaintiffs noted that the guards are his employees and said his rhetoric encouraged the use of force. The deposition will be the first for Trump since he was elected president in 2016, and the recording made Monday will serve as Trump's testimony when the case goes to court. A trial date has not been scheduled. The former president faces at least 10 lawsuits. (Read more Donald Trump stories.)