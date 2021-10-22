 
College Student Dies After Hot Dog Eating Contest

Lacrosse player Madie Nicpon choked
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Oct 22, 2021 2:15 AM CDT
College Student Dies After Hot Dog Eating Contest
(Newser) – Madelyn "Madie" Nicpon, a 20-year-old lacrosse player and biopsychology student at Massachusetts' Tufts University, died Sunday after participating in a hot dog eating contest to raise money for breast cancer research, the Boston Globe reports. Nicpon choked and lost consciousness during the Saturday night event, and despite "extensive life-saving procedures" by first responders, she died the following afternoon at a hospital, USA Today reports. "Her contagious smile and laughter lit up every room," reads a GoFundMe campaign set up for her family. "Her generosity and kindness has left a lasting impact on those around her."

"She was a true light for the Tufts campus community who was genuinely a friend to all,” the head coach of the school’s women’s lacrosse team says in a statement. “Madie made time for everyone and cared deeply for people. Her personality was larger than life and brought a constant smile to those around her." Nicpon was a lifelong advocate of organ donation, and her family donated her organs after her death. "There are a lot of people who are going to be healthy” as a result, says the reverend of her hometown church. “She gives life physically and spiritually. That’s who she is." (This has happened before.)

