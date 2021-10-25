Storm Threatens 'Historic Rain'

(Newser) – A powerful storm roared ashore Sunday in Northern California, flooding highways, toppling trees, and causing mud flows in areas burned bare by recent fires as forecasters predict record-breaking rainfall. Drenching rain and strong winds accompanied the arrival of an atmospheric river—a long and wide plume of moisture pulled in from the Pacific Ocean that was predicted to move south over the next few days, the AP reports. The weather service's Sacramento office warned of "potentially historic rain."

Flooding was reported across the San Francisco Bay Area, closing streets in Berkeley and inundating the Bay Bridge toll plaza in Oakland. By sunrise on Sunday, Mount Tamalpais just north of San Francisco had recorded over 6 inches of rainfall during the previous 12 hours, the National Weather Service said on Twitter. About 150 miles to the north, the California Highway Patrol closed State Route 70 in Butte County because of mudslides within the massive Dixie Fire burn scar.

“We have already had several collisions this morning for vehicles hydroplaning, numerous trees falling, and several roadways that are experiencing flooding,” tweeted the highway patrol's office in Oroville. Burn areas remain a concern, as land devoid of vegetation can't soak up heavy rainfall as quickly, increasing the likelihood of mudslides and flash flooding that could trap people. Strong winds were also expected, with gusts of up to 60mph at the windiest spots in Northern California. Elevations above 9,000 feet in the Sierra Nevada could get 18 inches of snow or more from Sunday until Monday morning.