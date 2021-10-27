(Newser) – Three teenagers in Florida will be charged as adults in the murder of a classmate, who was ambushed at his apartment building. Dwight "DJ" Grant, an 18-year-old senior at Miramar High School, was found dead in bushes outside the building in Miramar on Oct. 19. A little more than a week earlier, a 17-year-old boy had texted his girlfriend, also 17, saying "murder" was coming soon to Grant, who'd had consensual sex with the boy's ex-girlfriend, police say, per the Washington Post. The boy's girlfriend allegedly offered to help. The boy then recruited a 16-year-old girl, falsely telling her that Grant had raped his ex, according to an affidavit.

story continues below

On Oct. 17, the 17-year-old girl arranged to meet up with Grant at his apartment building. Police say it was a trap, and all three accomplices were waiting in an outdoor stairwell with a knife and sword. "You know I have to kill you now," the boy allegedly told Grant before beating him while the 16-year-old girl held him down and the 17-year-old girl kept watch, per police. Grant pleaded for his life during the attack, which lasted 31 minutes, police say, per Law & Crime. After stabbing Grant in the neck with the knife, the boy urged the 16-year-old "to get the sword and end it," the affidavit reads, per the Post. When she refused, he allegedly stabbed Grant in the chest.

The boy and the 16-year-old were then seen on surveillance footage tossing Grant's body "over a railing and into bushes," police say. They say the 17-year-old girl was tasked with cleaning up the blood. "It's horrifying, and he was such a good child. His mother loved him," a neighbor tells WSVN. All three minors were arrested last week. They will be charged as adults with first-degree murder, criminal conspiracy, and tampering with evidence, according to the Broward County State Attorney's Office, which notes the group would face no more than three years in residential confinement if convicted as juveniles, per Law & Crime. (Read more murder stories.)