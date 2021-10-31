Missing Woman Found Dead in Wrecked Vehicle

(Newser) – A wrecked car and the body inside have solved a Nevada missing persons case that's been plaguing a family for a month. Per NBC News, the remains of 32-year-old Courtney Bryan and her dog, Booch, were discovered in a crash site off a steep embankment off Highway 101 in Del Norte County, California. Bryan was reported missing September 27 after she failed to return home following a trip to Shasta-Trinity National Forest near Redding, California. Bryan's last known location was Hunt Hot Springs in the forest, where she photographed herself and Booch Sept. 23 prior to her disappearance.

