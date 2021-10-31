Missing Woman Found Dead in Wrecked Vehicle

(Newser)
–
A wrecked car and the body inside have solved a Nevada missing persons case that's been plaguing a family for a month. Per NBC News, the remains of 32-year-old Courtney Bryan and her dog, Booch, were discovered in a crash site off a steep embankment off Highway 101 in Del Norte County, California. Bryan was reported missing September 27 after she failed to return home following a trip to Shasta-Trinity National Forest near Redding, California. Bryan's last known location was Hunt Hot Springs in the forest, where she photographed herself and Booch Sept. 23 prior to her disappearance.
Courtney's sister, Katana Curven, had since issued public pleas, including on Dateline
and on her TikTok, in hopes of finding her sister who she said was not prone to disappearing without contacting family. The mystery was solved Wednesday when a hiker contacted the California Highway Patrol about a crashed vehicle with a dead woman and dog inside. While police have not yet positively identified the body, the crashed 2004 Subaru Legacy is registered to Bryan, per the AP. After hearing the news, Curven updated her TikTok post, which has been viewed some 700,000 times, with the comment: “My sister was found. Thank you everyone for all your kind thoughts and prayers and effort. We are going to take this time to grieve.”
(Read more missing person
stories.)