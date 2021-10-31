Billionaire Breaks California Real Estate Record

(Newser) – Jeff Bezos once laid claim to the priciest real estate in California--but not anymore. Per the LA TImes, venture capitalist Marc Andreessen has paid $177 million for his new seaside Malibu estate, a record for the Golden State. Per the Wall Street Journal, the Silicon Valley billionaire purchased the property from fashion mogul Serge Azria, who reportedly paid far less--closer to $41 million--for the home and seven acres when he purchased it from previous owner, "The Karate Kid" producer Jerry Weintraub. The massive price tag came in at $12 million more than what Bezos paid for his Beverly Hills mansion when he previously set the record in 2020.

Andreessen's new digs reportedly span from the Pacific Coast Highway to the beach on an idyllic stretch of coastline between Paradise Cove and Escondido Beach. Per Dirt, the estate includes some 13 buildings, which Azria spent years and millions adding to and refinished during his time as owner. As the LA Times notes, the sale isn't a record-breaker for the country as a whole. That honor is still held by hedge fund billionaire Ken Griffin for his $238 million penthouse in, you guessed it, New York City overlooking Central Park. (Read more billionaires stories.)