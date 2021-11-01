Kyle Rittenhouse's Trial Hinges on One Question

(Newser) – The Kyle Rittenhouse case is a politically volatile one, but the homicide trial that begins Monday in Kenosha, Wis., will focus on a relatively straightforward question: Did he act in self-defense? If the jury doesn't think so, the 18-year-old from Illinois faces life in prison for killing two men and wounding a third last year. Coverage:

The background: Rittenhouse came to Kenosha from his Illinois home about 20 miles away amid protests over the fatal police shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake. He joined other armed civilians patrolling the streets, pledging to protect businesses from violence. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel has a detailed timeline of events.

Rittenhouse came to Kenosha from his Illinois home about 20 miles away amid protests over the fatal police shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake. He joined other armed civilians patrolling the streets, pledging to protect businesses from violence. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel has a detailed timeline of events. First shooting: On the night of Aug. 25, Rittenhouse fatally shot Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz, then 26, with an AR-style rifle. That he did so is not in dispute. But the prosecution will present witnesses and video to buttress their case that Rosenbaum—the first to be shot—chased Rittenhouse into a used-car lot and attempted to take his gun before the teen fired.

story continues below