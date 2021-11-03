All Eyes on the High-Stakes Virginia Governor's Race

(Newser) – Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin are locked in a tight race for Virginia governor Tuesday night, the most closely watched contest in an off-year election that could prove a referendum on President Biden’s first year in office. The race is too early to call, but with roughly 60% of the votes in, the Washington Post reports Youngkin leads 55.1% to 44.2%, with the current lead amounting to about 215,000 votes. More:

The Biden lens: The initial results are a stark departure from 12 months ago, when Biden captured the state by 10 points. A loss in a state that has trended toward Democrats for more than a decade would deepen the sense of alarm inside the party heading into next year’s midterm elections, when control of Congress is at stake. But the AP reports Biden expressed optimism going into the evening while acknowledging that "the off-year is always unpredictable."

story continues below