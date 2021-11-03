All Eyes on the High-Stakes Virginia Governor's Race

(Newser)
Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin are locked in a tight race for Virginia governor Tuesday night, the most closely watched contest in an off-year election that could prove a referendum on President Biden’s first year in office. The race is too early to call, but with roughly 60% of the votes in, the Washington Post reports Youngkin leads 55.1% to 44.2%, with the current lead amounting to about 215,000 votes. More:
- The Biden lens: The initial results are a stark departure from 12 months ago, when Biden captured the state by 10 points. A loss in a state that has trended toward Democrats for more than a decade would deepen the sense of alarm inside the party heading into next year’s midterm elections, when control of Congress is at stake. But the AP reports Biden expressed optimism going into the evening while acknowledging that "the off-year is always unpredictable."
- Inside the campaign: The bruising campaign centered on issues including Youngkin's ties to former President Trump, abortion rights and culture war battles over schools. Youngkin, a former business executive, has never held public office. Voters saw the economy as the top issue, followed by the coronavirus pandemic, according to AP VoteCast, a survey of statewide voters.
- Virginia election trivia: The Post notes that Virginia bars governors from holding consecutive terms. Since the Civil War, only a single governor has manage to serve two terms in the state.
- Elsewhere: The only other state that will elect a governor Tuesday is New Jersey, where Gov. Phil Murphy is trying to win reelection against Republican former State Assembly member Jack Ciattarelli. If successful, Murphy will be the first Democrat reelected as the state’s governor in 44 years.
