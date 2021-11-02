 
Raiders' Henry Ruggs to Be Charged in Fatal Crash

Police say he appeared impaired at Las Vegas scene
By Liz MacGahan,  Newser Staff
Posted Nov 2, 2021 4:25 PM CDT
Raiders' Ruggs to Be Charged in DUI Resulting in Death
Las Vegas Metro Police investigators work at the scene of a fatal crash in Las Vegas Tuesday. Police say Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III is facing a driving under the influence charge after a fiery vehicle crash early Tuesday that left a woman dead and Ruggs and his female passenger injured.   (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)

(Newser) – Henry Ruggs, a 22-year-old wide receiver for the Las Vegas Raiders, was in a fatal car crash early Tuesday morning, and police say he'll be charged with felony DUI resulting in death. A Toyota RAV4 and a green Corvette collided at about 3:40am in a residential area a few miles from the Las Vegas Strip. Police say that when they arrived, they found Ruggs at the scene showing "signs of impairment," reports the AP. Police say he had been driving the Corvette. A woman was found dead in the Toyota. Police, who have not identified that driver, say her car was engulfed in flames, per Fox News. Ruggs had a passenger in his car who was also taken to the hospital, ESPN reports. Police haven’t identified her, either.

"We are devastated by the loss of life and our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim’s family," the Raiders said in a statement. Ruggs’ lawyers, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfield, say they are also investigating the crash "and ask everyone to reserve judgment until all the facts are gathered." Ruggs, who is originally from Montgomery, Alabama, is in his second year in the NFL. He lost his best friend, Roderic Scott, in a car accident in 2016 when Scott was 17 and pays tribute to his friend by raising three fingers in the air after big plays. Scott played football, too, and his jersey number was 3. If convicted, Ruggs will face 2 to 20 years in prison; probation is not an option. (Read more NFL stories.)

