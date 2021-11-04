Capitol Rioter's Prediction About Jail Is Wrong

(Newser) – A Texas woman who participated in the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol and later boasted that she'd never be sent to jail because of it is, yes, going to jail. A judge sentenced real estate broker Jennifer Leigh Ryan, aka Jenna Ryan, to 60 days for joining the group that stormed the Capitol, reports NBC News. Ryan made no secret of her participation, posting multiple photos of herself on social media and proclaiming it "one of the best days of my life." Her attorney maintains that she spent only two minutes in the Capitol building, but Ryan apparently didn't help her own case with a tweet to her critics on March 26.

“Definitely not going to jail," she wrote, per the AP. "Sorry I have blonde hair white skin a great job a great future and I’m not going to jail. Sorry to rain on your hater parade. I did nothing wrong.” Prosecutors requested jail time in part because of the tweet, saying it suggested she had no remorse. Ryan did, in fact, express remorse to the judge and said the tweet was just her way of responding to brutal online attacks. “I was attacked and I was answering them,” Ryan said in court. Previously, Ryan publicly requested a pardon from former President Trump. She is expected to begin her sentence in January. (Read more Capitol riot stories.)