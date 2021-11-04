'The Rock' Makes Big Shift on Guns in Movies

(Newser) – One of the biggest action stars in Hollywood is done using real guns on movie sets. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson tells Variety that his production company is making the switch following the fatal shooting on the set of the Alec Baldwin film Rust. “I can’t speak for anyone else, but I can tell you, without an absence of clarity here, that any movie that we have moving forward with Seven Bucks Productions—any movie, any television show, or anything we do or produce—we won’t use real guns at all,” said Johnson. Instead, “we’re going to switch over to rubber guns, and we’re going to take care of it in post,” he added.

story continues below

As the investigation into the death of Halyna Hutchins continues, an attorney for Hannah Gutierrez Reed, the person in charge of weaponry for the Baldwin film, raised the possibility of sabotage in an interview with NBC News. The key quote, per CNN: