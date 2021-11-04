'The Rock' Makes Big Shift on Guns in Movies

(Newser)
–
One of the biggest action stars in Hollywood is done using real guns on movie sets. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson tells Variety that his production company is making the switch following the fatal shooting on the set of the Alec Baldwin film Rust. “I can’t speak for anyone else, but I can tell you, without an absence of clarity here, that any movie that we have moving forward with Seven Bucks Productions—any movie, any television show, or anything we do or produce—we won’t use real guns at all,” said Johnson. Instead, “we’re going to switch over to rubber guns, and we’re going to take care of it in post,” he added.
As the investigation into the death of Halyna Hutchins continues, an attorney for Hannah Gutierrez Reed, the person in charge of weaponry for the Baldwin film, raised the possibility of sabotage in an interview with NBC News. The key quote, per CNN:
- "There was a box of dummy rounds and the box is labeled dummy. Hannah did take from that box which she by all accounts should have been able to rely on, that contains only dummy rounds," said attorney Jason Bowles. "She loaded rounds from that box into the handgun only to later find out ... that there was a live round. Now we don't know, however, whether that live round came from that box. We're assuming it did. We're assuming somebody put the live round in that box, which if you think about that, the person who put the live round in the box of dummy rounds had to have the purpose of sabotaging this set. There's no other reason you would do that."
