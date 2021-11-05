Scientists Try to Assess When the Virus Will Transition

(Newser) – President Biden has set a Jan. 4 deadline for employees of businesses to be vaccinated. At that point, a Pfizer board member said Friday, the outbreak might already be in its next stage. "By Jan. 4, this pandemic may well be over, at least as it relates to the United States after we get through this delta wave of infection," said Dr. Scott Gottlieb, who's also a former FDA commissioner. "And we'll be in a more endemic phase of this virus." He made the comments in an interview on Squawk Box, CNBC reports. Scientists around the world are trying to map out when the outbreak will wind down and the coronavirus will shift to being endemic disease, but it's complicated. Details:

