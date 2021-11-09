 
X

Judge Has 'Gift to Tired Parents' With Elf on the Shelf

Jokey ban on Christmas season doll in Cobb County, Ga., will end the 'tyranny'
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Nov 9, 2021 11:09 AM CST
Tired of 'Elf on the Shelf Tyranny'? This Judge Has the Answer
Elf on the Shelf figures are piled in a box at the company's studio on Aug. 27, 2020, in Atlanta.   (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

(Newser) – Santa may have fewer eyes in homes this Christmas season after a Georgia judge—jokingly—banned the Elf on the Shelf. Cobb County Superior Court Chief Judge Robert Leonard posted a mock order on Twitter Thursday banishing these elves. "Tired of living in Elf on the Shelf tyranny? Not looking forward to the Elf forgetting to move and causing your kids emotional distress? I am a public servant and will take the heat for you. My gift to tired parents," Leonard tweeted, per the AP.

story continues below

According to the holiday tradition, the elves hide in homes for weeks before Christmas and report back to Santa on who's been naughty and nice. The elf dolls are supposed to move to a different location each night. "Inexplicably, Elves sometimes move and don't move overnight," Leonard wrote in his order. "When these Elves do not move, it leaves our children of tender years in states of extreme emotional distress." He recalled a "horrific incident" in his own home when "three children were sent to school in tears, with one child being labeled an 'Elf Murderer' and accused of making the elf 'lose his magic.'"

Given the risks of such emotional damage—and supply chain issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic—the judge wrote that he had no choice but to banish the elves from Cobb County. He did make an allowance for parents who don't feel overwhelmed by the "tyranny," writing in his tweet: "If you love your elf, keep your elf. No contempts."

(Read more Elf on the Shelf stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X