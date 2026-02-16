Pentagon Is Playing Hardball With Anthropic

The Pentagon's favorite AI assistant could soon become its biggest headache. A senior defense official tells Axios that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is on the verge of cutting ties with Anthropic and labeling the company a "supply chain risk"—a rare step typically aimed at foreign foes, not US tech firms. Such a move would force any contractor that wants Pentagon business to stop using Anthropic's Claude AI, which is currently the only model operating inside classified military systems and was used in January's raid targeting Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro.

At issue: how far the military can go with AI. Anthropic is willing to relax some rules but wants to bar its tech from powering mass domestic surveillance or fully autonomous weapons. Pentagon officials argue those limits are too rigid and insist on access for "all lawful purposes," a standard they're also pressing on OpenAI, Google, and xAI. Anthropic, which says it's engaged in "good faith" talks and backs national-security uses of AI, risks losing a Pentagon contract worth up to $200 million—and potentially a far larger slice of the defense ecosystem, where many firms are already using Claude.

"It will be an enormous pain ... to disentangle, and we are going to make sure they pay a price for forcing our hand like this," Axios quotes a senior Pentagon official as saying. In a statement, Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell confirmed that the military's relationship with Anthropic is being "reviewed," saying: "Our nation requires that our partners be willing to help our warfighters win in any fight. Ultimately, this is about our troops and the safety of the American people." Anthropic, set up by former OpenAI researchers, aims to be a more responsible AI company than some of its competitors, Bloomberg reports.