Van Der Beek Rep Speaks Amid GoFundMe Backlash

James Van Der Beek managed to secure the Texas ranch his family had been renting just weeks before his death from cancer, according to his representatives, who spoke amid criticism of the GoFundMe campaign that has now raised $2.6 million for the family. The former Dawson's Creek star, who moved his wife and six children from Los Angeles to the 36-acre property outside Austin in 2020, finalized the roughly $4.76 million purchase on Jan. 9 with help from friends who contributed to a trust that covered the down payment, a rep told People . The family had until then been renting.

Van Der Beek died Feb. 11 at age 48 after battling stage 3 colorectal cancer. In the days after, friends launched the crowdfunding campaign to help his family with what they described as depleted finances following extended cancer treatment. But some questioned the need for donations in light of the ranch purchase and Van Der Beek's visible success. "James Van Der Beek buying a $4.7M ranch property and begging for money for cancer treatment might be one of the greatest troll jobs in history," wrote an X user, per News.com.au.

Some of the actor's friends and supporters have since spoken out in defense. Broadway performer Donna Vivino pointed to the high cost of cancer treatment and Van Der Beek's own past comments that he got "no residual money" from Dawson's Creek due to a "bad contract," per the Independent. "You have no idea the pain they went through," wrote actor Mehcad Brooks, per Newsweek.