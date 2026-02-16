Report: At Least 2 Dead in Shooting at Hockey Game

3 others injured in Pawtucket, RI, shooting
Posted Feb 16, 2026 3:50 PM CST
At Least 5 Shot at Rhode Island Hockey Game
A father hugs his son outside of the Lynch Arena after a shooting at the ice rink, Monday, Feb. 16, 2026.   (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)

At least five people were shot at a high school hockey tournament in Pawtucket, Rhode Island on Monday, authorities say. The mayor's office says at least two people were killed and three injured at the Dennis M. Lynch Arena, WJAR reports. Officials say the suspected shooter is also dead, reports NBC Boston. In a post on X, Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee said local police are working with state law enforcement. "I am praying for Pawtucket and everyone involved," he said.

The Providence Journal reports that a boys hockey game was being played between Coventry/Johnston and Blackstone Valley Co-op when shots were fired. "It was pure chaos," spectator Chip DeLorenzo tells the Journal. "People running out the back, kids in their skates. Like, they came off, they were playing hockey, and they came off the ice in their skates and equipment, and they ran through the parking lot." He says he was taking photos when he heard what he initially thought was seven or eight firecrackers going off. "People obviously just like started screaming and freaking out," he says. "And as soon as I heard that and I saw the reaction, I realized it wasn't firecrackers."

