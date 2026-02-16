California Issues Warnings About Dangerous Winter Storm

Much of California on Monday was preparing to be hit by a powerful winter storm carrying treacherous thunderstorms, high winds, and heavy snow in mountain areas. A National Weather Service meteorologist in Sacramento, urged people to take precautions in the coming days, advising them to pack winter safety kits, especially if they plan to travel, as winter storm warnings were in place from southwest Oregon to the Southern California border. Forecasters said the western slope of the Sierra Nevada, northern Shasta County—including portions of Interstate 5—and parts of the state's Coast Range could see up to 8 feet of snow before the storm moves through late Wednesday, the AP reports.

The heavy snow, wind, and low visibility could make travel conditions dangerous to near impossible, forecasters said. As of Monday, drivers navigating the Sierra Nevada were warned that chains were required on vehicles to make it through snowy roads. "It has seemed 'spring-like' for a large part of 2026, but winter is set to show it's not quite done yet," the Shasta County Sheriff's Office said posted.

Pacific Gas & Electric said in a news release that it was using artificial intelligence and machine learning enhanced weather models to help determine where to send crews and equipment like power poles and transformers ahead of the storm. The utility company stressed that, unlike most winter storms, the anticipated weather event will "progress in several phases," with multiple storm systems moving through the region that will likely intensify the risks from wind, rain, and snow.

The state's Office of Emergency Services said it is placing fire and rescue personnel and resources in areas most at risk for flooding, mud and debris flows. Rain had already begun Sunday in the San Francisco Bay Area, sparking officials to warn of potential flood risks. In coastal Santa Barbara County, a large eucalyptus tree fell across the 101 Freeway, shutting the southbound side of the road to traffic, the county fire department said. To the south, residents in some Los Angeles-area neighborhoods scarred by last year's devastating wildfires were under an evacuation warning through Tuesday because of the potential for mud and debris flows. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said she's ordered emergency crews and city departments to be ready.