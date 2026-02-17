Judge Evokes 'Ministry of Truth' in Ruling Against Administration

An exhibit about nine people enslaved by George Washington must be restored at his former home in Philadelphia after the Trump administration took it down last month, a federal judge ruled on Presidents Day. The City of Philadelphia sued in January after the National Park Service removed the explanatory panels from Independence National Historical Park, the site where George and Martha Washington lived with nine of their slaves in the 1790s, when Philadelphia was briefly the nation's capital. The exhibit was removed in keeping with President Trump's executive order "restoring truth and sanity to American history" at museums, parks, and landmarks, the AP reports.

US District Judge Cynthia Rufe ruled Monday that all materials must be restored in their original condition while a lawsuit challenging the removal's legality plays out. She prohibited Trump officials from installing replacements that explain the history differently; the executive order had directed the Interior Department to ensure such sites do not display elements that "inappropriately disparage Americans past or living." Rufe, an appointee of Republican George W. Bush, began her written order with a quote from George Orwell's dystopian novel 1984 and compared the Trump administration to the book's totalitarian regime called the Ministry of Truth, which revised historical records to align with its own narrative.

"As if the Ministry of Truth in George Orwell's 1984 now existed, with its motto 'Ignorance is Strength,' this Court is now asked to determine whether the federal government has the power it claims—to dissemble and disassemble historical truths when it has some domain over historical facts," Rufe wrote. "It does not." She had warned Justice Department lawyers during a January hearing that they were making "horrifying" statements when they said Trump officials can choose which parts of history to display. "Each person who visits the President's House and does not learn of the realities of founding-era slavery, receives a false account of this country's history," Rufe wrote. The judge did not provide a timeline for restoring the exhibit. Federal officials can appeal the ruling.