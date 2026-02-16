Source: Burglary Gone Wrong Suspected in Nancy Guthrie Case

Detectives in Arizona are increasingly viewing the disappearance of 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie as a burglary that spiraled, not a carefully orchestrated abduction, according to an inside source who spoke to AZFamily . Multiple experts who reviewed doorbell camera footage have told the news outlet's reporters that the encounter didn't resemble a planned kidnapping, and the source claims investigators now largely share that view—while also believing Guthrie could still be alive. DNA results are pending on a Range Rover seized Friday night from a Tucson-area Culver's parking lot after a traffic stop involving a man described as a "person of interest"; he was questioned, cooperated, and later released. Sources tell NBC News authorities are shifting focus from him and others questioned last week, as well as Guthrie's family, but that no one has yet been ruled out.

The FBI said Sunday that a black glove found about two miles from Guthrie's home appears to match one worn by the man seen in surveillance footage at her house. Agents say 16 gloves were collected in the area around Guthrie's house overall, most traced to searchers, but one yielded a distinct DNA profile now moving through quality checks before being uploaded to the FBI's national CoDIS database. As the search entered day 15 on Sunday, Guthrie's daughter Savannah posted a new video appeal on Instagram, saying the family "still has hope" and urging anyone involved, "It's never too late to do the right thing." Sources tell CNN investigators are still considering all possible motives in the case, and have not yet zeroed in on a top theory.