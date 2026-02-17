Trump Blames Democrats for 'Massive Ecological Disaster'

President Trump is sending federal help to deal with a major sewage spill in the Potomac River and pinning the blame squarely on local Democrats. In a Truth Social post Monday, Trump called the wastewater release a "massive Ecological Disaster" and accused Washington, DC, and Maryland officials of "Gross Mismanagement," singling out Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, the Hill reports.

The spill began after part of the Potomac Interceptor sewer line in Maryland collapsed in January. Trump said he is ordering federal agencies to "immediately provide all necessary Management, Direction, and Coordination" to protect the river, the capital region's water supply, and natural resources in Washington, DC. He said FEMA would have a central role in the response. "While State and Local Authorities have failed to request needed Emergency Help, I cannot allow incompetent Local 'Leadership' to turn the River in the Heart of Washington into a Disaster Zone," Trump wrote.

DC Water, the regional utility, estimated on Feb. 6 that about 243 million gallons of wastewater had escaped from the break since Jan. 19. The University of Maryland says that the spill is one of the largest in US history and that high levels of pathogens and fecal-related bacteria have been detected, NBC News reports. Health officials say there's no sign the leak has tainted drinking water, but they're telling residents to stay out of the Potomac for now—no swimming, fishing, tubing, or kayaking.

The environmental crisis is unfolding against a political backdrop: Trump and Moore have openly clashed in recent weeks, including over Moore's lack of an invitation to a White House black-tie dinner for governors. In a statement, Moore spokesperson Ammar Moussa said Trump "has his facts wrong—again," arguing the Potomac Interceptor has been a federal responsibility "since the last century" and accusing the administration of failing to act for four weeks. Moussa said Maryland agencies were on scene within hours and will work with Washington "to be responsive and keep the public informed" now that the federal government is stepping in.