Rittenhouse Sobs So Hard Judge Calls a Recess

(Newser) – "I didn’t do anything wrong. I defended myself," Kyle Rittenhouse said after taking the stand in his trial in Kenosha on Wednesday. The judge had to call a recess of around 20 minutes after the 18-year-old broke down in tears while describing the events of Aug. 25 last year, when he killed two men and wounded a third during protests in the Wisconsin city, the New York Times reports. Rittenhouse testified that the first man he shot, Joseph Rosenbaum, had sworn at him and threatened to kill him earlier that night, the AP reports. He began sobbing after saying Rosenbaum had "cornered him" in a parking lot. Rittenhouse testified that he thought a plastic bag Rosenbaum threw at him was a chain he had seen the man with earlier.

Before opening fire, "I remember his hand on the barrel of my gun," Rittenhouse testified. A forensic pathologist testified Tuesday that Rosenbaum was shot four times at close range. Earlier Wednesday, Rittenhouse testified that he hadn't been looking for trouble when he went to Kenosha, around 20 miles from his home in Antioch, Ill. He said he wanted to protect property from rioters and help the injured. The teen—who used a semiautomatic rifle a friend had bought on his behalf because he was 17 years old at the time—said he "didn't intend to kill" Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, who hit him with a skateboard. "I intended to stop the people who were attacking me," Rittenhouse said, per CNN.

Rittenhouse testified that he shot Gaige Grosskreutz, who survived, after seeing a pistol in his hand. The Times reports that with the jury out of the room, the judge chastized prosecutors for an apparent reference to a cellphone video from weeks before the shooting, in which Rittenhouse said he wished he had his gun so he could shoot people outside a CVS. The judge disallowed the video in a pretrial hearing. Legal experts say a conviction on homicide and attempted homicide will depend on whether jurors believe the teen's claims of self-defense, the Washington Post reports. He also faces a charge of possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under the age of 18.