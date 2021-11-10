A Crash, a Teen's Screams, Then a TV Crew Takes Action

(Newser) – Real life was more dramatic than what was being filmed in Brooklyn on Monday, when a TV crew ended up lifting a car off a trapped teen. An 80-year-old lost control of her SUV after police say her brakes reportedly stopped working, reports ABC7. She hit a parked car, pushing it onto the sidewalk, and then drove up onto the sidewalk herself. In the process, a 14-year-old who was walking his dog became trapped under the SUV. Actor William DeMeo was filming for the Amazon Prime show Gravesend at the time and said his producer "grabbed me and said, 'There's a kid underneath the car!' and all of the sudden it was chaos."

story continues below

DeMeo said he could see one of the boy's legs, and his screams were audible. "He was screaming and then the screaming was getting weaker and I was like we've got to get it off of him," a local resident told ABC7. The crew decided to take action and move the vehicle, though not without some qualms. "We were a little nervous, afraid if we lifted and God forbid it falls on him, or if it was attached to a part of his body," DeMeo told NBC New York. "As a team, we lifted up the car, and I see the boy and he was bleeding from his head." The teen, identified as Nam Phuong, was taken to Maimonides Medical Center in critical but stable condition. (Read more car crash stories.)