(Newser) – Travis Scott has said he wasn't aware a tragedy was unfolding during his set at Astroworld Friday night—a claim that may be backed up by his behavior after the show. Sources tell TMZ that the rapper went directly from Houston's NRG Park to an afterparty at Dave and Buster's hosted by Drake, who had joined Scott as a surprise guest. The sources say Scott left the venue as soon as he was told that people had died. Scott "didn't know the severity of the situation when he arrived at the party, as far as timing, this remains consistent with the fact that no one including the police had publicly confirmed the gravity of the events that had taken place," sources tell NBC.

Scott said Saturday that he was "devastated" by the tragedy. Eight fans died and hundreds were injured, including a 9-year-old boy who is in a medically induced coma. At least a dozen lawsuits were filed and legal experts tell the AP that juries could find Scott responsible, along with organizers, because he has encouraged fans to ignore security in the past. Dallas lawyer Ellen Presby says the rapper's lawyers will likely argue that he leaves security arrangements to others, and "what he does is hop on the stage and do his thing and it’s all set up for him." She says that if she was defending him, she would "try to find facts that he was as surprised and horrified as everyone else." (Read more Travis Scott stories.)