Ninth Person Dies From Houston Concert

(Newser) – A 22-year-old college senior who was critically injured at the Astroworld festival in Houston has died, the family’s lawyer said Thursday, making her the ninth person to die in a crowd surge after fans pushed toward the stage during a performance by Travis Scott. Bharti Shahani died Wednesday, attorney James Lassiter said during a news conference, per the AP. “Bharti was a shining star in the community,” Lassiter said. “She was a sister, a daughter, a high-achieving college student about to graduate from Texas A&M University with high, high grades.” Hundreds of others were injured in the surge Friday night as Scott took to the stage. A criminal investigation into the deaths at Astroworld is underway.

story continues below

The police radio traffic from the Friday night concert, obtained by the Houston Chronicle, reveals how quickly law enforcement became aware of the rising danger. Scott took the stage in his hometown of Houston shortly after 9pm. "Looks like folks are coming out of the crowd complaining of difficulty breathing, crushing-type injuries,” one official said over the police radio around 9:21 pm, according to the audio. “Seems like the crowd is compressing on itself.” Around 9:30pm, another officer radioed in: “I’m at the medical tent. There’s a lot of people trampled and they’re passed out at the front stage.” Later, another officer says: "We’re getting multiple reports of people getting injured. We have another report of cardiac situation with CPR by the stage.”