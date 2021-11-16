Maryland Mayor Arrested Over Revenge Porn Scandal

(Newser) – Andrew Bradshaw went from being the youngest mayor in the city of Cambridge, Maryland's history when he was elected in January ... to being charged with 50 counts of distributing revenge porn. Bradshaw, 32, is accused of posting naked images of the victim on Reddit under multiple accounts he allegedly created using variations of her name and birth date, WTOP reports. He also allegedly captioned the photos, which were posted in April and May, with racial slurs and sexually explicit language. Bradshaw was arrested Monday and was released on his own recognizance after an initial court hearing, NBC News reports.

story continues below

The unnamed woman "advised that she transmitted the posted photographs only to one other person, Andrew Bradshaw, that the photographs were sent when she and Bradshaw were in an intimate relationship, and that she not provide Bradshaw with consent to re-distribute the photographs," the criminal complaint says. Cambridge's acting city manager says the city does not "know at this point whether there’s any impact on his status as mayor" and that the city attorney is reviewing the city code and charter to determine how to move forward. The city also released its own statement saying it is cooperating with the investigation and that because of the way it operates, city business is not affected by the scandal. (Read more revenge porn stories.)