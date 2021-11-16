Wyoming GOP Issues 2nd Rebuke to Liz Cheney

(Newser) – Liz Cheney is a Republican, but not according to the Wyoming Republican Party. The state party central committee voted 31-29 Saturday to no longer recognize the congresswoman as a member of the GOP, the AP reports. Prior votes by local GOP officials in around a third of Wyoming's counties had called for the symbolic move. It does not strip Cheney of any "tangible power," per the Casper Star-Tribune. This is the state GOP's second rebuke of Cheney after voting to censure her in February for her vote to impeach Donald Trump. Republicans in Washington, DC, also rebuked her by removing her from a top Republican congressional leadership position in May.

story continues below

"It’s laughable to suggest Liz is anything but a committed conservative Republican," her spokesperson said in a statement to the Hill following the Saturday vote. "She is bound by her oath to the Constitution. Sadly, a portion of the Wyoming GOP leadership has abandoned that fundamental principle, and instead allowed themselves to be held hostage to the lies of a dangerous and irrational man." Cheney is facing at least four opponents in the Republican primary next year, including Trump-endorsed attorney Harriet Hageman, who said in a statement that "Liz Cheney stopped recognizing what Wyomingites care about a long time ago. When she launched her war against President Trump, she completely broke with where we are as a state." (Read more Liz Cheney stories.)