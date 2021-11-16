China's Xi to Biden: US 'Playing With Fire' on Taiwan

(Newser) – President Biden and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping spoke for more than three hours Monday in a virtual meeting described by both sides afterward as largely cordial. In fact, Xi greeted Biden as his "old friend" at the start, notes the AP. But the BBC highlights at least one area of friction that arose: Xi warned the US about interfering on Taiwan, which Beijing considers to be a breakaway province that will eventually rejoin China:

"Such moves are extremely dangerous, just like playing with fire," said Xi as quoted by the Xinhua News Agency. "Whoever plays with fire will get burnt."

Elaborating: Biden reiterated in the meeting that the US will abide by Beijing's "One China" policy, but the Wall Street Journal reports that he also signaled that China should not try to take the island by force. In diplomatic language, that came out as Biden's declaration that the US “strongly opposes unilateral efforts to change the status quo or undermine peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait."

