China's Xi to Biden: US 'Playing With Fire' on Taiwan

President Biden and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping spoke for more than three hours Monday in a virtual meeting described by both sides afterward as largely cordial. In fact, Xi greeted Biden as his "old friend" at the start, notes the AP. But the BBC highlights at least one area of friction that arose: Xi warned the US about interfering on Taiwan, which Beijing considers to be a breakaway province that will eventually rejoin China: "Such moves are extremely dangerous, just like playing with fire," said Xi as quoted by the Xinhua News Agency. "Whoever plays with fire will get burnt." Elaborating: Biden reiterated in the meeting that the US will abide by Beijing's "One China" policy, but the Wall Street Journal reports that he also signaled that China should not try to take the island by force. In diplomatic language, that came out as Biden's declaration that the US "strongly opposes unilateral efforts to change the status quo or undermine peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait." Trade: They disagreed on trade as well, with Biden warning of the "need to protect American workers and industries from the PRC's [People's Republic of China's] unfair trade and economic practices." But Xi told Biden the US should stop "abusing the concept of national security to oppress Chinese companies." Big picture: As the White House predicted, the men reached no surprise breakthrough agreements. Reuters characterizes the talks as a way to "turn down the heat" in relations, and highlights comments to that effect. "I hope that, Mr. President, you can exercise political leadership to return the United States' China policy to a rational and pragmatic track," Xi told Biden. The US president said: "It seems to me our responsibility as leaders of China and the United States is to ensure that our competition between our countries does not veer into conflict, whether intended or unintended."