Woman Whose Husband Sued Hospital Over Ivermectin Dies

(Newser) – The deaths of COVID patients continue to be routine circumstances around the globe, but one Florida death is attracting attention. The reason? Ivermectin, or the lack thereof. Tamara Drock, a 47-year-old West Palm Beach teacher, was admitted to Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center's ICU in August and treated with Remdesivir, steroids, and antibodies. Her husband requested ivermectin also be administered, reports WPTV, saying his wife's doctor had previously prescribed it and noting he would sign a waiver that would remove any liability the hospital might have for administering it.

The hospital refused and so he filed suit in an effort to pressure it to do so. Drock died Friday. In his suit, Ryan Drock alleged his wife "significantly worsened" after she entered the ICU and chided the hospital for refusing to give her ivermectin "despite the minimal downside and side effects." The drug, used to treat conditions caused by parasitic worms, has not been approved by the FDA as a COVID treatment. His suit was dismissed by Palm Beach County Circuit Judge James Nutt, who found Ryan Drock had no constitutional right "to demand a particular treatment."

The Palm Beach Post notes that some Florida medical centers that have been on the receiving end of similar suits have resolved things by identifying a staff physician who was comfortable administering the drug, and it initially seemed like that might be a path forward for Drock, too, after a willing doctor at Palm Beach Gardens was identified. But the agreement fell apart over a dispute over the dosage amount, which Ryan Drock's lawyer described as too low. Ryan Drock is now appealing in order to "potentially help other patients in the same situation in Florida." He adds, per the AP, "I'm hoping they name a law after her. ... If she had walked out of the hospital she could have had the medication."