Late-Night Hosts Weigh in on 'QAnon Shaman' Sentence

(Newser) – With "QAnon shaman" Jacob Chansley now serving a 41-month federal sentence and probably out of the news cycle for a while, late-night hosts got a last round of jokes in on Wednesday night. Chansley, who stormed the Capitol shirtless wearing a horned, furry headdress, was described by prosecutors as the "public face" of the riot. "He apologized for storming the Capitol and said he often looks in the mirror and tells himself, ‘You really messed up, royally," Jimmy Kimmel said hours after the sentencing, per the New York Times. "Maybe if he’d taken a look in the mirror sooner, he would have noticed he had a dead raccoon on his head."

"Not only did Chansley commit the crime of looking like an idiot, he is one," quipped Stephen Colbert, per Yahoo News. "After failing to find Mike Pence in the Capitol, he scrawled a note at the vice president's dais that read: 'It's only a matter of time, justice is coming!' Which, turns out, was a note to self." Colbert added that the sentence is nearly three and a half years, "so with good behavior he could be out in time to storm the Capitol in 2024." Jimmy Fallon joked that "it's hard to find a jury of his peers the same day there's a renaissance fair."