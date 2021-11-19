(Newser) – Donald Trump has released a surprise new book, though not a traditional one for a former president. Our Journey Together is a picture book—a collection of more than 300 official White House photographs from his presidency. "My father picked every single photo in this book, wrote all the captions, including some by hand," Donald Trump Jr. tells Axios. The younger Trump has a role in that the book is put out by Winning Team Publishing, which he co-founded. The book costs $75 unsigned and $230 for one with Trump's signature, and it's available via the company website. As for coverage, it's a pretty good illustration of the nation's political divide:

From the right: The Washington Examiner is downright laudatory, saying of Trump: "He even wrote the captions, offering praise and scorn where he felt it was needed." It adds: "The book is a victory over the publishing world and social media cancel culture that has tried to erase the Trump administration, or at least stop it from telling its story."

story continues below