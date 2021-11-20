Democrats Receive Word Biden Will Seek Reelection

(Newser) – Not everyone is convinced, but President Biden and his close aides have been telling Democrats that he intends to seek another term. The recent effort is intended to calm supporters on several fronts, the Washington Post reports. The party is worried about Biden's falling poll numbers, splits in Congress, inflation, the lingering pandemic, and—especially—the possibility or even likelihood that Republicans will take control of the House, at least, next year. "The only thing I've heard him say is he's planning on running again," said former Democratic Sen. Chris Dodd. "And I'm glad he is."

Biden himself told donors this month that he's going to run, though he added, as he has before, that he's never been able to plan that far ahead. But the assurances have not stopped speculation in the party. Some officials and strategists suspect the signal is being sent to keep Biden from becoming, in effect, a lame duck. Some worry that a campaign in more normal times would be more strenuous than the mostly remote pandemic one he ran last time. On Saturday, Biden became the first president to turn 79 years old while in office, per CBS.

Biden might be trying to stop the speculation about whether he'll run, but that doesn't appear to be happening. One Democrat who works on the campaigns hasn't talked with anyone in the past month who buys that Biden will seek reelection, per the Post. Though a physical Friday found no reason that he can't handle the job, donors have wondered what his health will be like in a couple of years. In the meantime, the Democratic National Committee and organizations supporting Biden are laying the groundwork for another campaign. "I wake up every day operating like he is running," the CEO of a super PAC said. "He is running until he is not." (Read more President Biden stories.)