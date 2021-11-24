3 Life Sentences for Men in Ahmaud Arbery Case

(Newser) – Update: The three men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia were sentenced to life in prison on Friday, reports the AP. Greg and Travis McMichael, the father and son who first began chasing Arbery, were denied even the chance of parole. Neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan, who joined and filmed the chase, was given the chance of parole, but the 52-year-old must first serve 30 years. Our original story from Nov. 24 on their convictions follows:

After more than 10 hours of deliberations over two days, the jury has delivered its verdict in the Ahmaud Arbery case. Greg McMichael, 65 and his son Travis McMichael, 35, have been found guilty of murder in the 25-year-old Black man's death, the New York Times reports. The McMichaels grabbed guns and chased Arbery in a pickup truck after they saw him running through their neighborhood near Brunswick, Georgia last year. William "Roddie" Bryan Jr., a neighbor who joined the chase in his truck and recorded video of Travis McMichael shooting Arbery, was also found guilty of murder.

Travis McMichael was found guilty on all nine counts, including felony murder and malice murder. His father was found guilty of felony murder and all other counts except malice murder. Bryan, 52, was also found guilty of felony murder but not malice murder. All three men will face minimum sentences of life in prison and it will be up to the judge the AP reports. After the verdicts were read, a crowd outside the courthouse chanted "Ahmaud Arbery!" All three defendants are white and after footage of the shooting emerged, the case helped stoke racial injustice protests. The McMichaels weren't arrested until 74 days after Arbery was shot. The three men will also face federal hate crime trials next year, which could lead to additional life sentences. (Read more Ahmaud Arbery stories.)