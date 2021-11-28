Boise Librarians Stunned By Long-Overdue Book

(Newser) – A book returned to an Idaho library was so long overdue that there was no record of it in the catalog. The book, New Chronicles of Rebecca, a sequel to the classic Rebecca of Sunnybrook Farm, was originally checked out from the Carnegie Public Library in Boise in 1910. It turned up in the Garden City Library last month, but the Boise Library sticker caught a staffer’s eye at the checkout desk and it was sent over to the Boise Public Library, KTVB reports. Inside the book’s cover, the last stamp is from Nov. 8, 1911. "I don't think anybody here has seen a book checked in 100 years later, 110 years later,” Anne Marie Martin, a library assistant there, said. Whoever checked it out seems to have put it on a shelf and left it alone, because “it’s in very good shape,” Martin said.

There’s no record of who checked the book out, but in sifting through records that do exist, library staff saw that the book was marked as gone—either lost and paid for, or just missing. Inside the book is a warning that after two weeks, the borrower incurs a fine of 2 cents per day overdue. That would put the fine at roughly $800 for a book that goes for more like $5 these days. Luckily for the long-ago borrower, Boise public libraries no longer impose fines, according to a statement posted on Facebook. "The book was originally $1.50, so that would have been the cost we would have charged. We never charge more than the cost of the book for the fine,” Martin said. The book will be on display instead of returning to circulation. (Read more overdue book stories.)