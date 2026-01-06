Michael Reagan Dead at 80

Conservative commentator Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Ronald Reagan, has died. KTLA reports that the 80-year-old died of cancer in Los Angeles on Sunday. The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute announced his death in a post on X Tuesday, calling him "a steadfast guardian of his father's legacy." "Michael Reagan lived a life shaped by conviction, purpose, and an abiding devotion to President Reagan's ideals," the foundation said. He was the adopted son of Reagan and his first wife, Jane Wyman.

Reagan was a contributor to the conservative Newsmax television network and was known for his talk radio program, The Michael Reagan Show, the AP reports. Conservative figures including former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker paid tribute to Reagan after the foundation's announcement, reports KTLA. Walker is president of Young America's Foundation, which bought the Reagan family's ranch in 1998.

"Michael Reagan was such a wonderful inspiration to so many of us," Walker said in a post on X. "That was particularly true of the students who heard him at Young America's Foundation's programs at the Reagan Ranch," Walker said. "He did so much more than share stories about his father. He challenged the next generation to share the values he stood for throughout his public life. He called on them to be happy warriors in the battle to uphold the founding principles of our republic."