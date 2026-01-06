Trump Critic George Conway Is Running for Office

George Conway has gone from cheering President Trump's 2016 win to joining the Democratic Party so he can help vote Trump out of power. The longtime conservative lawyer and prominent Trump critic on Tuesday entered the Democratic primary for New York's 12th Congressional District, a solidly blue slice of Manhattan now represented by retiring Rep. Jerrold Nadler. Conway, 62, recently shifted his voter registration from independent to Democrat and relocated from the Washington suburbs to Chelsea, Manhattan, to qualify for the race. "We have a criminal president who is basically running the government like a mob operation," he tells the New York Times , arguing that Congress needs people "willing to call that out."

Conway's resume is unusual for a candidate in one of the country's most liberal districts. A former Federalist Society member, he helped push forward sexual misconduct allegations against President Clinton in the 1990s, celebrated Trump's 2016 victory, and was floated for a senior Justice Department role during Trump's first term. He later became one of Trump's most visible conservative antagonists, even as his then-wife, Kellyanne Conway, served as a top White House aide. Trump responded by branding him a "stone cold LOSER & husband from hell." The couple divorced in 2023.

Conway, who lived in the district two decades ago as a corporate lawyer with a condo in Trump World Tower, will face rivals that include state lawmakers, a Kennedy relative, and a Parkland shooting survivor, many with deeper ties to local politics. Conway says his core values never shifted, even as his view of Trump did. He now backs federal protection for abortion rights despite earlier criticism of Roe v. Wade, supports the Affordable Care Act, and favors New York's congestion pricing plan. He describes himself as a short-term "special-teams player" and says, if elected, he would aim to be a "wingman" to Rep. Jamie Raskin, the Maryland Democrat who led Trump's second impeachment. He tells CNN it's a "moral" and "constitutional" obligation to remove Trump from office.