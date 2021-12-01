Alternative COVID Treatments Fail Daystar Founder

(Newser) – Marcus Lamb, founder of one of the world's largest Christian television networks and a vocal vaccine opponent, has died of COVID-19 at age 64. Lamb's widow, Joni, confirmed during a broadcast on the evangelical TV network that "the love of my life went to be with Jesus" around 4am Tuesday. Daystar has lately hosted vaccine skeptics and doctors promoting alternative COVID-19 treatments, per the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. Joni said her husband, who had diabetes, was hospitalized in mid-November following a decrease in oxygen levels. She noted numerous alternative treatments failed to save him. "He 100% believed in everything that we've talked about here on Daystar" and "we still stand by that, obviously," she added, per CBS News.

The Georgia native began preaching as an evangelist in 1973 at the age of 15, according to Daystar's website, which CBS notes contains COVID-19 misinformation. Twelve years later, he founded Alabama's first Christian TV station, WMCF-TV in Montgomery, per the Star-Telegram. He then launched Daystar Television Network in Texas in 1997. It now reaches more than 2 billion people around the world, and 108 million households in the US. "Millions have heard the Good news because he and Joni dedicated their lives to building a platform for the Gospel to reach the world," evangelist pastor Greg Laurie tweeted following news of Lamb's death.

"His life was truly well-lived and there's no doubt that he heard 'well done my good and faithful servant' when he entered heaven’s gates," tweeted Lamb's son, Jonathan. He'd described his father's illness as a "spiritual attack from the enemy" during a Daystar broadcast a week earlier. "As much as my parents have gone on here to kind of inform everyone about everything going on in the pandemic and some of the ways to treat COVID, there's no doubt that the enemy is not happy about that and he's doing everything he can to take down my dad," he said, per CBS. Lamb is also survived by two daughters, Rachel and Rebecca. (Read more COVID-19 stories.)