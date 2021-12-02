Tesla Is Courting Kids With an Electric ATV

(Newser) – Tesla previewed an electric ATV, the Cyberquad, with the presentation of its Cybertruck two years ago. What the company was keeping hushed up was its plans to first release a miniature $1,900 version for kids, which has arrived just in time for the holiday shopping season. The Cyberquad for Kids—featuring a steel frame, adjustable suspension, rear disc brakes, and LED light bars—will run for 15 miles on a lithium-ion battery with speed settings of 5mph and 10mph, per the Verge. It will take up to five hours to fully charge. US customers can place an order now, though shipments won't dispatch for two to four weeks, meaning arrival by Christmas is not guaranteed, per Engadget. Tesla recommends children be at least 8 years old to ride.

It's "a new model that no one saw coming," writes Al Root at Barron's. But though the surprise product might "motivate Tesla-loving parents to rush to the company's website ... what investors really want is the Cybertruck." Cybertruck deliveries are expected to begin in early 2022. Tesla CEO Elon Musk previously said the adult Cyberquad, modeled after the futuristic Cybertruck, would release around the same time. "Two seater electric ATV designed to work with Cybertruck will be fun!" he tweeted a month after Tesla revealed the ATV, which can be charged off of the truck's battery, in the back of the pickup at its November 2019 presentation. Unlike the kids' Cyberquad, the adult version will have a maximum weight capacity beyond 150 pounds, per Mashable. There's no word on price. (Read more Tesla stories.)