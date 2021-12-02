For Britney, a Big Birthday in a Big Year

(Newser) – It's been a milestone year for Britney Spears, and it's now being capped by a milestone birthday. The star turned 40 on Thursday, reports USA Today. The birthday comes amid a year in which she got out from under a legal conservatorship of 13 years and regained control of her life from her father. She also got engaged to boyfriend Sam Asghari. So how is she celebrating? With Asghari, who whisked her away on a mystery flight. “I call you Lioness because I admire your relentless strength, I'm inspired by your beautiful heart, I celebrate your smile that lights up my world,” he wrote on Instagram. “Everyday is your birthday my queen…Happy 1st birthday to my wife.” (No, they're not married yet, notes TMZ.)

Spears herself hasn't posted anything on her birthday, though she did thank her Free Britney fans last month who pushed loudly for her freedom. "My voice was muted and threatened for so long. I wasn't able to speak up or say anything," she said a video. "I honestly think you guys saved my life." As for the 40th birthday, Kenzie Bryant of Vanity Fair puts it perspective: "That’s nearly half a century of trying, succeeding, getting up, getting knocked down, trying again, learning how to speak, figuring out what you want and how to get it, and also going to Maui for vacation. There’s a lot to celebrate here." (Read more Britney Spears stories.)