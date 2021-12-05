Glued Lock Prevents Hundreds From Receiving COVID Shots

(Newser) – An England man has been jailed after police say he squirted superglue into the lock of a Norfolk vaccine center, leaving staff unable to enter. Per BBC, 53-year-old Hayden Brown was caught red-handed in CCTV footage at the NHS COVID vaccine center in Gorleston on Nov. 26. Great Yarmouth Mercury reports the cameras were set up as part of a police investigation that began in the wake of two previous glued lock incidents at the same center.

All told, officials say 504 people were prevented from receiving vaccinations as a result of Brown's actions, many of them elderly. Upon his arrest, Brown was reportedly discovered to have cannabis in his possession, for which he was also charged. After pleading guilty in Norwich Magistrates Court on Wednesday, Brown was sentenced to 12 weeks behind bars (Read more coronavirus vaccine stories.)