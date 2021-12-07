Rittenhouse Rethinks Trip to Kenosha

(Newser) – The recently acquitted Kyle Rittenhouse says that, in hindsight, the trip from his home in Illinois to Wisconsin during protests in August 2020 was "probably not the best idea." Rittenhouse, then 17, took an AR-15-style rifle with him and shot three people; Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber were killed. On a Monday night episode of the podcast "You Are Here," Rittenhouse said he can't change the decision to travel to Kenosha, NBC reports. "But I defended myself and that's what happened," he said. Rittenhouse was found not guilty of all charges, including homicide, last month.

story continues below

Rittenhouse pushed back at praise from the interviewer for the killings. "Of all the people that you shot at, you killed probably two of the worst on the planet," said Sydney Watson. Rosenbaum and Huber had criminal records. "Congratulations," Watson told the teenager, per the Hill. "Good job, you." Rittenhouse answered, "It's nothing to be congratulated about." Rittenhouse has said he went to Kenosha to protect property during the protests against police violence against Black people. "Like, if I could go back, I wish I would never have had to take somebody’s life," he told Watson. (Read more Kyle Rittenhouse stories.)