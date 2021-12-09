(Newser) – After a week of not-great headlines, Thursday finally brought one that Boris Johnson may not mind: He's a dad, again. The Guardian reports that the UK prime minister's wife, Carrie Johnson, has given birth to a baby girl in London. No word on a name yet, but "both mother and daughter are doing very well," per a statement. Johnson himself was said to be with his wife, whom he married in May, throughout the birth. The little one is the couple's second, joining big brother Wilfred, who was born in April of last year. Carrie Johnson had revealed she was pregnant with her daughter over the summer, noting she felt "incredibly blessed" but also "like a bag of nerves," as she'd had a miscarriage a few months back, per the BBC.

story continues below

The birth of this latest child has prompted the Independent to resurrect an ever-looming question: How many kids does Boris Johnson actually have? By most counts, it appears to be seven—four adult children with his second wife, Wilfred, the new baby girl, and a daughter born out of an extramarital relationship with an art consultant. However, the paper notes that court proceedings in 2013 suggested a second child had come about as a result of his infidelities, which would bring that number up to eight. In September, before his newest child was born, Johnson acknowledged six children in total in an interview with Savannah Guthrie. (Read more Boris Johnson stories.)