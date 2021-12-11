Prince William, Duchess Kate Release Casual Christmas Card

(Newser) – It’s the most relatable thing in the world: A busy couple with three young kids sends out a card with a photo from a vacation you didn’t even know they went on, and puts the photo on Instagram, too, just in case. Prince William and Kate Middleton released their official Christmas card photo Friday, and they were clearly going for casual and adorable. William is wearing shorts and a golf shirt and grinning, and Kate has on a dress that matches his shirt. The kids aren’t as matchy-matchy, with the older prince, George, 8, in a camo top and Charlotte, 6, in a simple blue sundress, and the littlest, Louis, 3, looking spiffy in a blue golf shirt. The photo is posed but relaxed, taken on a family trip to Jordan, where Kate lived as a child, USA Today reports.

The royal couple are clearly swept up in the holiday spirit; the photo was released days after the taping of a glamorous Christmas service at Westminster Abbey that will air on Christmas Eve, CNN reports. Prince William’s father, Prince Charles, and his wife, Camilla, opted for a more casual look—and one more emblematic of the times. The photo shows Charles helping Camilla adjust her mask while at Royal Ascot. It’s not the first time Charles and Camilla have used their platform to encourage safe habits during the pandemic. "People who are unvaccinated are at least 10 times more likely to be hospitalized or die than those who have had two vaccine doses. That is why we urge everyone to get vaccinated and to take up the booster, as we have done ourselves,” they wrote in a recent statement, per Town & Country. (Read more Prince William Kate Middleton stories.)